EXCLUSIVE: Boateng brothers set to play together at Eintracht Frankfurt

Kevin Prince and Jerome Boateng are close to making a move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Boateng brothers are on the radar of Frankfurt, who have money to spend in the transfer window following the sale of Luka Jovic and Sebastien Halle.

Jerome Boateng is on preseason tour with Bayern Munich in Houston, USA but the 31-year old could leave the Bavarian after it was made obvious the club are looking for options for the defender.

Meanwhile, K.P Boateng could rejoin the Eagles who are in search of a striker as replacement for Luka Jovic.

Kevin Prince Boateng made history with Frankfurt after helping the club win the DFB Pokal in the 2017/18 season before leaving to join Sassuolo in Italy.