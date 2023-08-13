GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 August 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Bolivia contact Ghanaian goalkeeper David Akologo over nationality switch

South American nation, Bolivia have showed interest in Ghanaian goalkeeper David Akologo over a potential nationality switch. 

The Accra-born shot-stopper has been in blistering form for Aurora in the Bolivian league, keeping seven clean sheets in nine appearances this season.

Akologo produced one of the best performances of his career on Saturday as Aurora defeated Bolivian giants Bolivar in the league, with officials of the national team watching.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that the goalkeeper has been contacted through his agent over representing the South Americans.

"(About the national team) Of course, if the opportunity comes, I am grateful to Bolivia, with my heart, with my strength I will always support Bolivia," he told reporters after his heroic display against Bolivar.

"Aurora gave me the opportunity, if she had not given me the opportunity I would not be here, Aurora is great," he added.

Meanwhile, Akologo remains undecided as he favours an opportunity with the national team of Ghana.

The 25-year-old has spent most of his time in South America playing for Cochabamba, Aurora and CD FATIC.

