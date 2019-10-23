EXCLUSIVE: Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia keen to offload Ghana winger Nasiru Mohammed

Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia are eager to sell ‘flopped’ Ghana winger Nasiru Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

After spending eight successful years at Swedish side BK Hacken, Nasiru left to join Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia on a three-year deal in the summer.

The 25-year-old wideman has however performed poorly at the club which has prompted the club’s decision to offload him in the forthcoming winter transfer window.

Report reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that Levski Sofia are keen to rescind his contract but do not want to pay substantial penalties for early termination of the contract.

Nasiru played 44 minutes on his debut for club in their UEFA Europa League 3-0 loss against AEK Larnaca but his performance in the game did not meet the expectations of coach Peter Hubchev.

The Bulgarian tactician expressed his disappointment in the Ghanaian in the wake of the match.

Nasiru has churned our just five games in the league.