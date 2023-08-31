EXCLUSIVE: Burnley open talks with Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil after collapsed moves to Leeds and Southampton

Burnley have started talks with Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil ahead of a potential move to the English Premier League, GHANASoccernet can disclose.

The KRC Genk winger has been linked with several clubs in England, with moves to Leeds United and Southampton collapsing over failure to reach an agreement.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that Burnley have opened negotiation with the highly-rated forward and could strike a deal before the window closed on Thursday.

Paintsil became a hot cake in the window after an outstanding season in the Belgium Pro League, where he scored 15 goals and provided 15 assist as Genk narrowly missed out on the league.

The former Tema Youth attacker remains a key figure at Genk but his time in Belgium seems to be coming to an end if negotiations with Burnley become successful.

In eight appearances across all competitions this season, Paintsil has scored a goal and provided two assists for the Belgium giants.