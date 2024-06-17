EXCLUSIVE: CAF hires ex-Kotoko admin manager as Professional Football Manager

Former Asante Kotoko Administrative Manager has been appointed CAF Professional Football Manager, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

His appointment takes effect starting 1 July 2024.

''This is a new role created by CAF and it's an honour to be the first person to serve in this capacity. The Professional Football Manager entails a lot and I love the challenge ahead. I pray for the strength and wisdom to be able to execute by tasks,'' he told GHANASoccernet.com.

"I will like to use this opportunity to thank the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for giving me his blessings and his words of advise. It's sad leaving Kotoko but there's time for everything and hopefully one day I will return to serve again."

Dasoberi was hired after passing a rigorous selection process which over 100 applicants apply for the job.

His task will be to work on all aspects of the CAF Club Licensing System, Stadium Licensing and the League Development and contributing to the Professional Football department’s programme and activities.

Dasoberi will also revise the national club licensing regulations submitted by member associations.

His last job was at Asante Kotoko where he served for four years as administrative manager.

Prior to that, he had come through the ranks at the Ghana Football Association where he rose to deputy General Secretary.

Background of Emmanuel Dasoberi

He has been involved in Football for the last 15 years and rose to become GFA Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Administration.

He was one time Team Manager of the Black Starlets (Frimpong Manso's tenure)

Dasoberi has been Secretary to the GFA Disciplinary Committee and Appeals Committee. He has been engaged in drafting the rules of the GFA.

He studied Sports Administration and Event Management at the University of Witwatersrand in collaboration with Strathmore University, Kenya.

Studied Law at the prestigious University of London and proceeded with an LL.M.

Also, he pursued an MBA at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology).

He also served as a stadia inspector in Africa for FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Dasoberi was the first African to attend the FIFA Exchange programme and has conducted seminars and inspections in Africa.