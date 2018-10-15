EXCLUSIVE: CAF to hold Elite 'A' Women's Course for 2018 AWCON referees in Ghana

Ghana will host a CAF Elite 'A' Women's Course from Tuesday, 17-21 October 2018 in Winneba, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Participants will undergo technical tests, theory and Physical practice during the course.

All the referees will undertake a medical checkup as the first session of the course.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the course is mandatory for match officials who will be officiating at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

CAF has listed contingent of 35 to attend the five day event.