EXCLUSIVE: CAS to announce decision on CAF Champions League final on July 5

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) will announce their decision on the CAF Champions League final standoff on July 5.

The second leg of the CAF Champions League match between Tunisia's Esperance and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca ended in bizarre circumstances after a goal from the Moroccans was disallowed following the absence of the VAR.

Esperance were leading the tie 2-1 on aggregate before the decision to end the game was taken, with the Tunisian club crowned champions of Africa again.

However, the Moroccans protested the decision and reported the case to the international Sports Court.

Sports highest court will announce their decision next month but Wydad looks to hold a strong case after president of the club Saad al-Nasir presented CAS with footage of the disallowed goal.

Apart from that journalists and fans of Wydad were also brutally harassed, with the Moroccans asking for Esperance to be handed heavy punishments.

The full details of the decision after a CAS evaluation will be published on their website.