EXCLUSIVE: Celta Vigo coach Óscar García wants defensive partner for Ghana star Joseph Aidoo

Published on: 27 November 2019

Celta Vigo coach Óscar García wants a defensive partner for Ghana star Joseph Aidoo, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Spaniard has identified Sevilla centre-back Sergi Gómez as the man to partner the Ghana international.

Celta Vigo have improved defensively from last season thanks largely to the arrival of Joseph Aidoo.

But the La Liga side want to reinforce that department by scouring the market for Aidoo's partner.

Gómez has not had enough playing opportunities at Sevilla and could be tempted to switch to Vigo in January.

