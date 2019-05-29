EXCLUSIVE: Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp in tug-of-war for Ghana winger Nana Ampomah

Club Brugge boss Ivan Leko has sparked a summer tug of war with Royal Antwerp in an attempt to sign Waasland-Beveren wideman Nana Ampomah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Croatian tactician is planning to beef up his squad and sees the Ghanaian as a cheap alternative to Zulte Waregem man Théo Bongonda, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The interest of the Belgian giants comes in the wake of recent reports also linking their fellow Jupiler League side Royal Antwerp with a summer move for the 23-year-old Ghanaian.

Leko is a huge admirer of the player and is keen to link up with him at the Jan Breydel stadium next season.

The Ghanaian is a hot commodity after scoring eight goals in 30 matches for Waasland-Beveren last season.

Antwerp is back in the picture after failing to land him last summer.

With Fenerbahçe and Fortuna Düsseldorf also in the race for his signature, Ampomah looks set to be one of the hottest names on the transfer market this summer.

Ampomah, who has been capped three times by Ghana, has a running contract with Waasland-Beveren until 2021.