EXCLUSIVE: Cordoba striker Kwabena Owusu earns Ghana U-23 call-up for Algeria qualifier

Spain-based striker Kwabena Owusu has been invited into Ghana U-23 squad for next month's Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier with Algeria, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Cordoba player, who made his Black Stars debut in Egypt, is among 11 foreign-based, coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited for the games.

The Black Meteors are set to host the North Africans in a final round double-header on September 6 and 10, with the winners on aggregate securing a ticket for the November 8 to 22 championship in Egypt.

The top three nations at the tournament will represent Africa at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kwabena Owusu has five goals for Black Meteors in qualifiers.