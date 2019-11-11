GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Crocked Ghana defender Daniel Opare to return in January

Published on: 11 November 2019
Ghana defender Daniel Opare will return to Royal Antwerp's first team in January, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Opare sustained a knee injury during a preseason friendly against KFC Brasschaat and had undergo surgery.

The marauding right-back has been working hard on his rehabilitation at the club's training facility.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the 28-year-old is line to make a return to first team action in the winter.

Opare who came through the youth ranks of Real Madrid made approximately 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp.

