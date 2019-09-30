EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Palace star Jeff Schlupp ready for Black Stars return after missing 2019 AFCON

Crystal Palace versatile man Jeffrey Schlupp has told GHANAsoccernet.com he is ready to return to the Ghana national team after missing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the summer.

The 26-year-old missed the continent's flagship football tournament in Egypt after he picked an ankle injury at club level.

However, the wideman has turned on the heat in style since recovering from the set-back to play an influential role for the Eagles in their Premier League campaign this season.

And former Leicester City versatile player has told Ghana's leading football portal, GHANAsoccernet.com he's ready to return to the team.

"Its always an honour to represent our country. Unfortunately, I missed the AFCON due to injury but I am fit and playing well," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"Injuries have always been part of the game. I felt sad I could not make it due to the setback.

"I am available to play whenever the manager decides to call me. These are decisions to be made by the national team manager.

"It's up to the player to be ready physically and mentality when the opportunity avails itself, and I am more than ready.

"We have to work hard and win something for our people. Unfortunately we couldn't do that in Egypt but you never know in subsequent tournaments.

The Black Stars will begin the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in November.