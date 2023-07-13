EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew offered CRAZY $175,000 a week offer by unnamed Saudi Arabia side

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew will leave the Premier League to Saudi Arabia if he accepts an irresistible, massive $175,000 per-week offer by a Pro League side with the next 48 hours expected to be crucial to the deal, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Saudi side must now reach a deal with the English Premier League outfit to pave way for the Ghana forward to move to the Middle East.

The Ghanaian superstar has been offered a staggering $175,000 per-week by the unnamed Saudi Arabi side with GHANAsoccernet.com sources revealing the player is interested in making the switch.

Jordan, 31, has impressed heavily for the Eagles- sitting pretty comfortably as Ghana's highest scorer in the English after surpassing legendary striker Tony Yeboah.

The Ghana striker could become the latest high profile African to swap England with the oil rich country as the mouth-watering offer may be too tempting to refuse.

He has been offered the astonishing money per week - in a massive to blow his mind to accept the deal.

Jordan's famous father Abedi Pele, will play a critical decision role amid the mammoth offer that will turn heads.

Given that Jordan is 31, it may seem he will take the chance for his last heavy pay check in his impressive career.

The Ghana international has divided opinion among the fanbase for his lack of goals, with just 16 in 164 appearances in all competitions for Palace since signing, initially on loan, from Swansea City on summer transfer deadline day in 2018.

But his energy and endeavour has earned him the trust of both Roy Hodgson and latterly Patrick Vieira and he won the club’s Player of the Year award in the 2019-20 campaign.

Ayew was used occasionally in a central midfield role under Vieira, as well as a striker, but predominantly his appearances have come on the right wing.

A number of high-profile names have moved to the Saudi Professional League during the past six months.

Karim Benzema has joined Al-Ittihad after 14 seasons at Real Madrid, following Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United in December.

Wolves captain Ruben Neves also joined AL-Hila for a record fee of around $60m with Ayew expected to be latest top star to move to the Gulf State.

More to follow