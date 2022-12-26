EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and representatives outrightly rule out a move to Sudan despite 1 million dollars offer

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and his representatives have decided against a move to a Sudanese top-flight club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Sudanese giants have presented an offer worth around US$ 1 million for the services of the highly-rated youngster which is tempting Hearts to accept.

However, the 21-year-old and his representatives have outrightly ruled out a move to Sudan as they don't see the future of the player in the Eastern African country.

Afriyie Barnieh has also rejected a transfer to Spanish club CD Leganes as exclusively reported by GHANAsoccernet.com about a day ago.

The former Ghana U20 skipper is attracting offers from several clubs in Africa, America and Europe and the player sees his development and future at the latter.

Following his inclusion in Ghana's final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he attained more attention with his performance against Switzerland in a friendly.

Afriyie Barnieh was handed his first senior start for the Black Stars in that game in Abu Dhabi and he excelled after getting limited time in his previous invitations.

He is present with Ghana home-based in a camp base in Egypt as they continue preparations for the 2022 CHAN tournament next month.

Afriyie Barnieh played a crucial role during the qualifiers where he scored three times in four matches against Benin and Nigeria.

He is also a member of the Ghana U23 team and scored in both legs when the Black Meteors eliminated their Mozambican counterparts in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Arriving at Hearts at the age of 18 in July 2019, Afriyie Barnieh has been an integral part of the team helping the Phobians to the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles in the 2020-21 season.

Hearts retained the FA Cup title the following season with Afriyie Barnieh playing a significant role.

