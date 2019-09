Slovakian Super Liga side DAC have signed Ghanaian teenager Ernest Boateng on a four-year contract, GHANASoccernet.can exclusively report.

The 18-year-old moves from Sunyani-based third-tier side DC United.

Boateng a successful two-month trial with the club and justified himself to earn a permanent deal.

Also, the owners DC United want to send their best wishes to players like Afriyie Acquah, Godfred Donsah, Patrick Twumasi and Kwadwo Asamoah for the 2019/20 season.