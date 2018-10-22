GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

EXCLUSIVE: Defender Hudu Yakubu becomes sixth Ghanaian player to sign for Guinean giants Horoya

Published on: 22 October 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Defender Hudu Yakubu becomes sixth Ghanaian player to sign for Guinean giants Horoya
Hudu Yakubu signs for Guinean side Horoya.

Guinean giants Horoya AC have completed the signing of Ghanaian left back Hudu Yakubu from AS Togo-Port, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Ashanti Gold SC and Heart of Lions defender was unveiled on Monday by club president Soufiane Souare after penning a two-year contract.

Yakubu joined the Togolese giants in January, 2018 and faced Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League group stages.

The 22 year-old becomes the sixth Ghanaian to join the club after Brefo Mensah, Sebe Baffour Kyei, Ocansey Mandela, Godfred Asante and Patrick Razak.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations