EXCLUSIVE: Defender Hudu Yakubu becomes sixth Ghanaian player to sign for Guinean giants Horoya

Guinean giants Horoya AC have completed the signing of Ghanaian left back Hudu Yakubu from AS Togo-Port, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Ashanti Gold SC and Heart of Lions defender was unveiled on Monday by club president Soufiane Souare after penning a two-year contract.

Yakubu joined the Togolese giants in January, 2018 and faced Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League group stages.

The 22 year-old becomes the sixth Ghanaian to join the club after Brefo Mensah, Sebe Baffour Kyei, Ocansey Mandela, Godfred Asante and Patrick Razak.

