EXCLUSIVE: Degerfors show interest in Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has popped up on the radar of Swedish outfit Degerfors, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Malmo forward has been identified as replacement for Abdelrahman Saidi, who is expected to join Hammarby in the transfer widow.

Abubakari has made eight appearances and scored two goals in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season, but has started only three games in the ongoing campaign. The lanky forward scored in the games against Mjallby and BK Hacken.

Degerfors are set to hand the 22-year-old more play time, and could make an initial loan offer for the striker.

Malik Abubakari joined Malmo is the summer of 2021 from Portuguese side Moreirense.

He previously played for Vizela, Casa Pia and Fafe in Portugal.