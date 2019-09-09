EXCLUSIVE: Deportivo Alaves president lifts lid on failed attempt to sign Majeed Waris

President of Deportivo Alaves Alfonso Fernández de Trocóniz has opened up on why his outfit failed to acquire Majeed Waris in the final hours of the just summer transfer window.

Waris was mooted to be joining the Blue and Whites on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto on transfer Deadline Day.

The 27-year-old was waiting for the deal to be announced after undergoing a successful medical test but it collapsed at the final hours of the window following the Vitoria-Gasteiz-based side’s inability to agree a transfer fee with the Dragons.

Now club president de Trocóniz has clarified the situation — insisting that the deal was not hindered by the player’s wage demand.

"What happened to Waris was not a problem of payroll, but a process in the hiring that did not materialize with the signature, because there was salary space to complete the hiring," he explained to Marca.

“There were several players, not only in Alavés, who had passed medical exams but were not club players, as we had on other occasions, because the hiring process has not come to an end. The only difference for Majeed's case is that it was known that he spent the whole day in Vitoria, but never signed a contract,” he said.

French Ligue 1 side, Strasbourg also offered to sign Waris on a permanent deal with the player even playing in a friendly match for them but the move collapsed due to FC Porto’s high demand.

Waris spent last season on loan at FC Nantes where he scored five times in 31 games.

The Canaries were reported to be interested in re-signing the forward but failed to meet Porto's €6 million asking price.

His future remains in doubt after he was declared surplus to requirements by Porto coach Sérgio Conceição.

Waris previously played for BK Hacken, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes, Trabzonspor, FC Lorient and Nantes.