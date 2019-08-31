EXCLUSIVE: Deportivo Alaves want Ghana forward Majeed Waris on loan

Spanish side Deportivo Alaves want to sign Ghanaian forward Abdul Majeed Waris on loan, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The La Liga side will also have the option on making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

Close sources have revealed to GHANASoccernet.com, Alaves want the striker as replacement for Patrick Twumasi, who left for Turkish side Gazientep.

Meanwhile, the future of forwards Ermedin Demirović and John Guidetti remain uncertain at Alaves.

Waris returned to Porto after a successful loan stint in France with Nantes, where he scored five times in 31 games.

Nantes are also interested in resigning the attacker but are unwilling to meet Porto's 6 million Euros asking price.

The former Lorient forward previously played for BK Hacken, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes, Trabzonspor and Nantes.