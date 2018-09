Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong edges closer to a switch to Rwandan outfit Rayon Sports, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Sarpong arrived in Kigali on Wednesday ahead of the purported move to the Eastern Africa side.

The 22 year-old will be signing a two years deal with Rayon Sports if passes medicals successfully.

He will be joining compatriot and former teammate at Dreams FC, Prosper Donkor who joined a month ago.

By: Nuhu Adams