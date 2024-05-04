EXCLUSIVE: Dreams FC set price for Newcastle United target Abdul Aziz Issah amidst widespread interest

Dreams FC have put a price tag on hugely talented and most sought-after midfielder, Abdul Aziz Issah, who is being tracked by several top clubs including Egyptian giants Al Ahly as well as English Premier League sides Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon lurking to pounce, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com, can report that clubs interested in acquiring the highly-rated youngster will have to pay a minimum of $1.5 million.

The young football magician has enjoyed a fabulous campaign, excelling for both and country with his immense qualities that has sparked hope for the next generation of Ghanaian football super stars.

Issah, 18, has simply been phenomenal, turning out in style for Ghana, as he spearheaded the country's gold medal feat in the 2023 All Africa Games held on home soil.

He also played an influential and pivotal role for Dreams FC in their fairytale run in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign where they exited in the semi-final stage.

The highly-rated and sought-after football hack has attracted interest from a number of stellar clubs on the continent and in Europe.

Dreams FC president Mohammed Jiji Alifoe has exclusively told GHANAsoccernet.com how much it would take for them to let him go.

"Yes, there is a lot of interest around our players especially Abdul Aziz Issah, Emmanuel Adjei. Aziz will go for the right price. He will not go for anything less than $1.5 million." Jiji Alifoe told GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively.

Issah has been a standout performer for Dreams FC, consistently delivering brilliant performances that have caught the attention of clubs far and wide with English giants Newcastle United the front-runners for his signature.

However, the Magpies face intense competition from Nottingham Forest and Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, who have raided the Ghanaian market previously by signing Leicester City loan star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Dreams FC.

Notably, four Egyptian clubs, including giants Al Ahly and Zamalek, have also expressed interest in the 18-year-old prodigy.

Additionally, Bayer Leverkusen, recently crowned champions in Germany, have scouted the high-rated prospect and are impressed by his potential.

The midfielder's remarkable performances this season underscore his value, with four goals and two assists contributing to Dreams FC's impressive run to the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

His recent goal in the Ghanaian FA Cup quarter-final secured Dreams FC's advancement, positioning the club just two wins away from a return to continental competition.

Additionally, the latest Ghanaian wonderkid to rise in prominence, has been a standout performer in the Ghana Premier League, showcasing his scoring prowess on multiple occasions where he's now raked in 13 goals in all competitions.

Beyond club football, Issah was also a pivotal figure in Ghana's success, playing a crucial role in securing gold in men's football at the African Games held on home soil earlier this year.

His multifaceted talents and consistent excellence make him a highly sought-after prospect in the football world.