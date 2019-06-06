EXCLUSIVE: Dutch giants Feyenoord target Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah

Winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has emerged a transfer target for Dutch giants Feyernoord Rotterdam ahead of the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Waasland Beveren star could be leaving the club this summer following interest from several clubs including Feyenoord, who are yet to make a bid for the attacking midfielder.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, the Dutch giants want to beef their squad by adding the 23-year old their roaster next season, following the departure of club legend Robin Van Persie.

Ampomah has had an outstanding season in Belgian, bagging in eight goals with seven assists in the just ended campaign.

The winger is also on the radar of Belgian sides Royal Antwerp, Club Brugge and champions KRC Genk.

Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf and Turkish gianst Fenerbache are reportedly interested in the Ghana international, who has two years left on his Waasland Beveren contract.