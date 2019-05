Dutch giants PSV are set to offload Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen when the transfer window opens in June, GHANSoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old- who is loan at German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, is set to return to Eindhoven at the end of the season.

Luckassen had an injury-ravaged season and could not impress in Germany and so Hertha BSC rejected the purchase option in his contract.

He has managed just four Bundesliga appearances.