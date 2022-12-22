EXCLUSIVE: Egyptian giants Al Ahly contact Hearts of Oak for the services of talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC are interested in contracting Hearts of Oak and Ghana youngster Daniel Afriyie Barnieh during the next transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

Al Ahly have been in contact with the Phobians over the possible signing of the young attacker with negotiations already in place.

The 21-year-old has attracted a lot of interest from clubs in Africa and Europe following his involvement in Ghana's World Cup in Qatar.

Barnieh was named in the Black Stars' final squad list for the 2022 World Cup and was impressive when he started in the last warm-up game against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi where Ghana won 2-0.

The Hearts talisman is currently in camp with the Ghana home-based national team as they prepare towards the CHAN tournament which takes place next month in Algeria.

Barnieh was outstanding during the CHAN qualifications after netting three goals in four appearances against Benin and Nigeria.

He was the captain when Ghana won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania last year.

Barnieh signed for Hearts in July 2019 and has been an instrumental member of the team and was immense when they won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup in the 2020-21 season.

He also played a significant role for the Rainbow club when they defended their FA Cup title last season.

The highly-rated forward has scored 13 goals and provided several assists in 69 appearances for Hearts across the three seasons he has spent with the club.