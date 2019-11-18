EXCLUSIVE: Emmanuel Boateng's sale increases Levante's 2018/19 profit 12.5m euros

Emmanuel Boateng's move from Levante to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang has skyrocketed the Spanish club's profit for the financial year 2018/19.

The striker's sale to the Chinese side and winger Jefferson Lemar's transfer to Bournemouth saw the club yield a profit of 12.5 million euros.

Emmanuel Boateng and Lerma's transfer fetched the club a whooping 41 million Euros, but after all cost were deducted the club quadruple it's profit for the year.

Levante had made a profit of 3.1 million Euros in the 2017/18 season before the sale of the two players.

Boateng left the La Liga side in February, and has since been a revelation for Dalian Yifang, who are 9th on the Super League table.

The 23-year old is fondly remembered at Levante for his hat-trick against Barcelona, which ended their unbeaten run in the 2017/18 season.