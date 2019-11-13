EXCLUSIVE: Emmanuel Ntim signs contract extension at Valenciennes

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Valenciennes until the summer of 2022, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Ghana U-20 defender has impressed at the Ligue II side this season earning him a contract extension.

Ntim has played 11 of the 14 games so far this season, providing defensive solidity for The Athenians.

Manager Olivier Guegan has instilled confidence in the 23-year old, making him his first choice right back.

The ex-Right to Dream Academy graduate joined the youth side of the Red and Whites in 2014, before spending time on loan at FC Chambly and Trellisac.

He joined the senio side of Valenciennes this summer and has since been a key member of the team.