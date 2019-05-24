EXCLUSIVE: English League Two club Macclesfield Town sack Ghanaian forward Enoch Andoh

English side Macclesfield Town have released Ghanaian forward Enoch Andoh, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old winger has been told to look elsewhere after a poor stint with the side.

He joined the Silkmen in January this year.

Andoh started his career in his native Ghana, before securing an illustrious move to Portuguese giants Porto in 2011.

A move to Cypriot First Division side AEL Limassol followed twelve months later, as Enoch enjoyed a successful two year period at the Tsirion Stadium.

During this time, he made thirty-seven appearances for the club and secured Cypriot Cup, Cypriot Super Cup and Cypriot First Division runners-up medals.

A move to England ensued, as Enoch signed for Port Vale back in November 2014.

Breaking into the First Team at Vale Park the following season, the Ghanaian made twelve appearances for The Valiants before suffering an injury which meant that he opted to leave the club in the summer of 2016.

After a successful rehabilitation period, Enoch joined Whitehawk in September 2017 and then went on to complete a short spell at Nuneaton Borough last year.

In addition to this, Enoch represented his country at both Under 20 and Under 23 level.