EXCLUSIVE: Etar Veliko Tarnovo part ways with Ghanaian midfielder Sharif Osman

Bulgarian second-tier side Etar Veliko Tarnovo have parted ways with Ghanaian defensive midfielder Sharif Osman, 22, following the expiry of his contract.

Osman made 19 appearances and scored once during the 2024/25 campaign. With his contract set to expire at the end of June, the club has opted not to renew, leaving him a free agent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Born in Ayigya, a suburb of Kumasi, Osman began his football journey with Ghanaian lower-tier side FC Inter Millas. He later moved to Bulgaria, initially featuring for Dobrudzha Dobrich before joining Etar.

The midfielder is now assessing his options as he seeks his next move in professional football.