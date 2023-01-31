EXCLUSIVE: Everton open talks to sign Ghana captain Andre Ayew 

Everton have opened talks to sign Ghana captain Andre Ayew, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The Premier League club are hoping for a double swoop before transfer deadline day.

Ayew is set to make a return to the Premier League if the deal goes through with Everton keen on avoiding relegation this season.

Everton are racing ahead of time to get Andre Ayew registered before the transfer window closes according to MailOnline.com

Andre Ayew is currently a free agent after canceling his contract with Qatari champions Al Sadd on Sunday.

"Big thanks to Al Sadd SC, the coaches and management who believed in me at Al Sadd SC, especially Xavi who brought me here, and Juanma Lillo and to all my teammates who have become brothers," Ayew posted on Instagram.

"I also want to thank the amazing fans for their massive support all these years."

"It was great and humbling serving this great club. The trophies we won and the impact we made was based on hard work and I count myself fortunate to have been part of the club’s rich history."

"I wish Al Sadd FC all the best. The club will always have a special place in my heart because Ayew and Al Sadd started decades ago and will never end," he added.

With few reputable strikers available to the club, Ayew, formerly of West Ham and Swansea, provides Everton with a cheap and solid alternative

The Ghanaian attacker scored 21 goals in 89 appearances in the English top-flight.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom