EXCLUSIVE: Ex-AshGold winger Magnus Ebo Duncan signs for Orlando Pirates in Namibia

Published on: 12 November 2018
Magnus Ebo Duncan

Former AshantiGold winger Magnus Ebo Duncan has joined Namibian side Orlando Pirates, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Duncan completed his on one-year deal last week after impressing in some trial matches.

The 20-year-old, formerly of Sekondi Hasaacas, has been without a club since his release from the Miners early this year.

Orlando Pirates, based in the capital Windhoek, finished eighth in the 16-team table.

They have won the Namibia Premier League on two occasions- 1990 and 2008.

By Nuhu Adams

