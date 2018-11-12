EXCLUSIVE: Ex-AshGold winger Magnus Ebo Duncan signs for Orlando Pirates in Namibia

Former AshantiGold winger Magnus Ebo Duncan has joined Namibian side Orlando Pirates, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Duncan completed his on one-year deal last week after impressing in some trial matches.

The 20-year-old, formerly of Sekondi Hasaacas, has been without a club since his release from the Miners early this year.

Orlando Pirates, based in the capital Windhoek, finished eighth in the 16-team table.

They have won the Namibia Premier League on two occasions- 1990 and 2008.

By Nuhu Adams