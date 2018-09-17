GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey in DR Congo to sign for AS Vita Club

Published on: 17 September 2018
Thomas Abbey

Former Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has arrived in DR Congo ahead of a possible move to AS Vita Club, GHANASoccernet.com exclusively report.

Abbey landed in Kinshasa on Saturday and will be assessed by the technical staff in the coming days before signing any contract.

The 25 year-old abrogated his contract with Egyptian side Ismaily SC few months after joining them.

Abbey scored 13 goals and assisted 4 in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.

He was also an integral member of the Ghana squad which won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

By Nuhu Adams

