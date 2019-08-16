EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Kotoko coach CK Akonnor to arrive in Kigali on Monday for Rayon Sports job

Former Asante Kotoko SC coach CK Akonnor is close to landing the Rayon Sports coaching job in Rwanda, GHANAsoccenet.com can disclose.

The Rwandese champions are currently without a coach after parting ways with Brazilian gaffer Roberto Olivieira Goncalves on mutual consent few days ago.

Akonnor is expected to arrive in Kigali on Monday, 19th August, 2019 ahead of his switch.

Rayon Sports want to announce the new head coach before their CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg game against Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman next Sunday.

They drew 1-1 with Al Hilal in the first leg a week ago in Kigali.

Akonnor was relieved of his post as head coach of Asante Kotoko despite guiding them to win the top-flight competition.

The ex-Black Stars captain also led the Porcupine Warriors to the group stages of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

The 45-year-old has also been coach of sides like Hearts of Oak, Ashanti Gold SC, Dreams FC and Eleven Wise FC.

By Nuhu Adams