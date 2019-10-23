EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Medeama SC forward Bismark Oppong joins Ethiopian side Hadiya Hossana FC

Former Medeama SC striker Bismark Oppong has joined newly promoted Ethiopia Premier League side Hadiya Hossana FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Oppong completed his move the deadline day of the Ethiopian transfer window on Wednesday by signing a year deal.

The 21-year-old forward spent only six months in the Ethiopian top-flight with Shire Inda Selassie FC.

Oppong previously played for Mekelle Kenema City FC in the 2017/2018 season where he was fans favourite following his goal scoring prowess.