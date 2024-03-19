EXCLUSIVE: FC Lorient ace Nathaniel Adjei pulls out of Ghana squad

FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has been forced to withdraw from the Ghana squad after picking up a knock against AS Monaco on Sunday, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Adjei was handed his debut call up into the Black Stars ahead of the forthcoming double-header friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda this week.

The in-form Lorient guardsman was part of four debutants invited by new Ghana coach Otto Addo for double encounters.

However, the 21-year-old's injury has forced him to withdraw from the team.

Adjei was diagnosed with an ankle injury in the aftermath of FC Lorient’s 2-2 stalemate with AS Monaco in the French top-flight on Sunday.

FC Lorient have communicated with the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association and coach Otto Addo about his predicament.

Adjei has started six of the seven games for the Orange lads since his winter move from Hammarby IF.

His move to Stade du Moustoir completed a meteoric rise for the Teshie-born defender, who only moved to Europe two-years ago.

He has kept his place in the Brittany-based outfit’s starting line-up after breaking into the team.

Adjei has earned six caps for Ghana's under-20 and under-23 squads combined.

He was selected for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations under-20 squad at the age of just 16, having previously led Ghana's under-17 team as vice captain.

Ghana will play the Nigeria on Friday, March 22, and Uganda later in the month.