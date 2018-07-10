EXCLUSIVE: Fenerbahce and Galatasaray join race for Swansea City star Andre Ayew

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have joined a growing list of clubs interested in signing Swansea City forward Andre Ayew, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old is also being tracked by Besitkas as the number of Turkish clubs interested in the Ghanaian super star keeps skyrocketing.

The former Marseille man is in hot demand despite failing to safeguard the Swans top-flight status.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are keeping close tabs on the Ghanaian in the ongoing transfer window.

The relegated English Premier League side are listening to both loan and permanent deal for the Ghana international.

Ayew, 28, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Besiktas and will travel to Istanbul to complete formalities in the coming days.

Ayew has three-years remaining on his contract with the Swans. The 28-year-old joined the club in a deal worth £20 million from West Ham United.

However, the Ghana international has expressed a desire to leave the club following Swansea City’s relegation from the Premier League.

He provided five assists and scored six goals in 36 Premier League appearances last season.

Ayew has a cored 14 goals in 76 appearances for the Black Stars.