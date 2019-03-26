Exclusive: Fenerbahce keen on signing Nana Ampomah

Turkish club Fenerbache have joined the chase for Waasland-Beveren star Nana Ampomah and are set to price him away from the club in the summer.

The 23-year old has been impressive this season before picking an injury which has seen on the sidelines since February, 2019.

According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbache are preparing a mega move for the Ghanaian in the summer with his price tag set at two to three million.

Nana Ampomah has been linked to clubs such as Antwerp FC, KAA Ghent and KRC Genk.

He is under contract with Waasland-Beveren which runs through to 2021.

Ampomah before his injury played 22 games in all competitions for his club this season and has scored seven goals.