EXCLUSIVE: Feyenoord join Club Brugge, Royal Antwerp in pursuit of Nana Ampomah 

Dutch giants Feyenoord are the latest entrants in the chase for Waasland-Beveren star Nana Opoku Ampomah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with several clubs in Europe as well two Belgian sides Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge following his superlative display for Waasland-Beveren last term.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com suggest that there is a new twist to the potential destination of the Ghanaian attacker as Dutch side Feyenoord have entered the fray to acquire his services ahead of next season.

He has worked up quite a reputation for himself in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League since joining the Yellow and Blue lads. In his 3 years at the club, Ampomah has notched up 18 goals and 8 assists in 84 games.

Ampomah will not be able to add to his three caps for Ghana after being left out of Kwesi Appiah's 29-man provisional squad ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.