EXCLUSIVE: FIFA will clear England star Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for Ghana in October

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will be cleared to play for the Black Stars of Ghana in October, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old can switch nationalities despite making three senior England national team appearances, according to FIFA new rules.

Hudson-Odoi can switch from England to Ghana because he has only three caps, and all came before he turned 21. He has not played for the Three Lions since 2019.

The new rules states: "At the time of being fielded for their last match in an official competition in any kind of football for their current association, they had not turned 21 years old.

"Was fielded in no more than three matches at “A” international level in any kind of football for their current association, whether in an official competition or non-official competition.

"At least three years have passed since being fielded for their last match at “A” international level in any kind of football for their current association, whether in an official competition or non-official competition."

The Ghana Football Association and the player have been in talks for the past year and a decision on his future will be made before the World Cup later this year.