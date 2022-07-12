EXCLUSIVE: Finnish club HJK Helsinki want Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari on loan from Malmo

Finnish club HJK Helsinki has held talks with Malmo FF for the transfer of Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Finland champions are interested in getting Abubakari on a season loan ahead of the upcoming season.

Helsinki have identified the Ghanaian forward to beef up their attack next season.

The 22-year-old made 36 appearances and scored six goals for Malmo last season.

Abubakari since joining Malmo from Portuguese side Moreirense in the summer of 2021 still has three years remaining on his contract.

He may be eyeing a move away from the Swedish champions in search of more playing more time.

The prospect of playing in next season's Champions League may excite Malik Abubakari as HJK Helsinki have qualified to play in the Champions League.

The team is currently second on the Finnish League, with three points behind KuPS.

Other reports suggests that Allsvenskan Degerfors also want Malik Abubakari on loan.