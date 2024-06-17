EXCLUSIVE: Football guru Emmanuel Dasoberi leaves Kotoko as Administrative Manager

GHANASoccerent.com can confirm Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has left his role as Asante Kotoko Administrative Manager after four years of serving the club.

The fast-rising administrator has informed Manhyia about his exit and received the blessings from the Palace.

''It’s been a difficult decision to take and there can’t be a better time like this. I am emotional about leaving but also happy because we have been able to stabilize the club even though this season has been tough on the pitch,’’ Dasoberi exclusively told GHANASoccernet.com

Dasoberi worked former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and the duo won the Ghana Premier League in 2023.

Background of Emmanuel Dasoberi

He has been involved in Football for the last 15 years and rose to become GFA Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Administration.

He was one time Team Manager of the Black Starlets (Frimpong Manso's tenure)

Dasoberi has been Secretary to the GFA Disciplinary Committee and Appeals Committee. He has been engaged in drafting the rules of the GFA.

He studied Sports Administration and Event Management at the University of Witwatersrand in collaboration with Strathmore University, Kenya.

Studied Law at the prestigious University of London and proceeded with an LL.M.

Also, he pursued an MBA at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology).

He also served as a stadia inspector in Africa for FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Dasoberi was the first African to attend the FIFA Exchange programme and has conducted seminars and inspections in Africa.