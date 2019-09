Former Amidaus Professionals defender Philip Ackah has signed for Omani top-flight side Al Suwaiq, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The centre-back penned a one-year contract with the Omantel Elite League side.

Ackah has experience playing in the Gulf country after featuring for Al Salam club last season in the Omani League.

The Omani league started yesterday (Saturday) but Al Suwaiq will begin their campaign today (Sunday) with an away fixture at Oman Club.