Published on: 08 April 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Former Asante Kotoko goalie Michael Abu signs for Kenyan second-tier Wazito FC
Michael Abu

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Michael Abu has joined Kenyan side Wazito FC on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report. 

Abu completed his move to the second-tier side over the weekend and is expected to make his debut in coming weeks.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs shot stopper will have his contract extended if Wazito FC are able to secure promotion to the Kenya Premier League at the end of the season.

Wazito FC are third on the Kenyan second-tier league standings with only one point behind leaders Ushuru.

The 27-year-old becomes the third Ghanaian to sign for the Kenyan moneybags after Paul Acquah and Stephen Owusu.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

