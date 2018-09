Former Asante Kotoko SC forward Emmanuel Osei Carlos is trying out with Rwandan side Rayon Sports ahead of a possible move.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the 25 year-old arrived in Kigali on Sunday and has already began training with the club.

Carlos mutually terminated his contract with Kyrgyzstan top-flight side Dordoi Bishkek FC on 1st July, 2018 after a year spell.

Carlos was a key member of the AshantiGold SC squad who won the Ghana Premier League in 2015.

By: Nuhu Adams