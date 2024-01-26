EXCLUSIVE: Former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath interested in Ghana job

Former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath is expressing interest in the Ghana job after it became vacant following the sacking of Chris Hughton, as confirmed exclusively by Ghanasoccernet.com.

The Irish-Ghanaian was sacked after Ghana's disappointing performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, crashing out at the group stage in Cote d'Ivoire.

The four-time African champions were uninspiring in their three group games, and in their final group game, they collapsed in the final minutes, surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 and exit the tournament. The poor performances came at a cost as Hughton was sacked, with a search committee formed immediately to find a replacement, and that successor could be Magath who is interested in the position, according to his agent Vukoja Josip.

"Felix Magath has a great interest in the Ghana national team," his agent told Ghanasoccernet in an exclusive conversation.

Magath, 70, has a wealth of experience and is a proven winner, meeting the requirements set by the Ghana FA for the committee searching for a new coach.

The German was a successful footballer, winning three Bundesliga titles, European Cup, UEFA European Championship and twice silver medalist at the World Cup, before transitioning into coaching. His coaching career has been excellent as well. He has managed several clubs, predominantly German, and he can boast of having coached Bayern Munich for three years, winning two Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokal (German Cups). He also won the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and on three occasions has been named German Football Manager of the Year.

The GFA has set a deadline of three weeks for the search committee to find a suitable replacement for Hughton, and Magath could be a strong contender given his impressive resume. The Black Stars are in need of a fresh start, and Magath's reputation as a no-nonsense coach could be just what the team needs to get the best out of its talented players.