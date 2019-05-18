EXCLUSIVE: Former Bechem United captain Asante Agyemang joins Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers

Former Bechem United captain Asante Agyemang has joined Zambia top-flight side Mufulira Wanderers on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The defender completed his move to the nine-time Zambian champions on Friday, months after leaving Bechem United as a free agent.

The 25-year-old is in contention to make his debut on Saturday when Wanderers take on Zanaco FC in the Zambian Super League.

Agyemang has the option to extend his stay at Mufulira Wanderers at the end of the season if the club are able to beat the drop.

By Nuhu Adams