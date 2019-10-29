EXCLUSIVE: Former Disciplinary Committee chair Prosper Harrison Addo in pole position to land Ghana FA General Secretary role

Former Disciplinary Committee chairman Prosper Harrison Addo is in pole position to be appointed as the substantive General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters has been told.

Addo, a close ally and confidante of the newly appointed FA boss Kurt Okraku is being mooted to replace Isaac Addo.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the ground is being made fertile for the lawyer to assume the role on a full time basis to ensure the smooth and professional running of the secretariat.

It’s appears the new FA boss wants to have one of his trusted men in that role which will be central to his administration.

However, President Okraku will need to lobby the re-constituted Executive Committee to ensure he gets his preferred candidate in that role.

Until recently, the MTN staff was the chairman of the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee where he sparked controversy with some of the ruling of his committee.

The General Secretary role has become a hot commodity with several top names being linked to the job.

Former spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara has denied being interested in the role while Normalisation Committee member Naa Odofoley Nortey has also been linked to the top job.

The new General Secretary will be key and central to the smooth running of the GFA and will require a tough and competent personality to manage affairs and Addo's quality makes for interesting reading.