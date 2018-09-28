GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 September 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Former Free State Stars striker Abdul Basit Adam signs for Dardanel SAŞ in Turkey
Former New Edubiase United striker Abdul Basit Adam has signed a contract with Turkish fourth-tier side Dardanel SAŞ.

The 23-year-old wants to revive his career after going off the radar the last two years.

He is making a return to Turkey after a failed stint with second-tier side Giresunspor in July 2015.

Adam had a successful two seasons with Absa Premiership side Free State Stars.

Two years ago, he signed for Swedish top-flight side Gefle on a short-term deal before joing second-tier outfit Frej where he scored two goals in ten appearances.

