Exclusive: Former Ghana international Charles Takyi joins Schalke 04 youth team coaching staff

Ex-Ghana striker Charles Takyi has joined the coaching staff of Schalke O4's youth team.

The 34-year old joins Martin Max and Onur Cinel as development coaches for the Royal Blues.

Technical Director of Development at the club Peter Knäbel confirmed the addition of the Ghanaian to the technical team of the club.

Peter Knabel is bent on discovering the next Leroy Sane at Schalke following the club's recent slump in form.

"Charles Takyi and Martin Max are still in the early stages of working with the school cooperation units, especially in the morning. This takes place across teams from the U15 to the U19, " Peter Knabel told Buzz04.

Takyi last played for KFC Uerdingen 05 in the lower tiers of German football but called it a quit last year following persistent injuries that has hampered his playing career.

The ex-Ghana international ventured into football management with former side Schalke.

Takyi was born in Accra, but moved with his parents to Berlin when he was five years old.

He started playing for Tennis Borussia Berlin and joined the FC Schalke 04 youth-squad when he was 15 years old.