GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom signs for Al Akhdar Sports Club in Libya

Published on: 22 January 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom signs for Al Akhdar Sports Club in Libya

Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has completed a transfer move to Libyan club Al Akhdar SC on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 29-year-old centre-forward joins Al Akhdar on a free transfer after leaving Greek side PAS Lamia earlier this month on a mutual termination.

Al Akhdar who will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the very first time will be counting on the experienced striker to make a meaningful impact.

Boakye signed for Lamia in August last year after his stint with Israeli Premier League outfit Beitar Jerusalem came to an end. He managed just a goal in 8 games whiles in Greece.

Boakye scored 6 times and provided two assists in 26 appearances for Jerusalem when he joined after leaving Polish side Gornik Zabrze.

The former Ghana U20 star had an outstanding career at Red Star Belgrade before joining Gornik in February 2019.

At Red Star, Boakye scored 60 goals in over 100 appearances and also provided 12 assists across the period.

The former Juventus and Atalanta player has previously had loan spells at Roda JC, US Sassuolo, Elche CF, Latina Calcio amongst others.

Boakye made a €5.5 million move from Red Star to Chinese club Jianing Suning in February 2018 before returning to the Serbian club for a second spell after just six months.

He has 7 goals in 19 matches for the Black Stars since making his debut in August 2012.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more