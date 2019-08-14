EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana U20 star Michael Anaba signs for Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna

Former Ghana youth midfielder Michael Anaba has joined Swedish Allsvenskan side AFC Eskilstuna, GHANAsoccernet can exclusively confirm.

Anaba penned a deal until the end of the Swedish campaign with an option to renew.

The 25-year-old joins the Sea Blue lads from Spanish third-tier side CD Alcoyano.

The former Asante Kotoko ace is the fourth player to have joined the club this week after Dmitry Zhuravlev, Soya Takahashi and Swedish youngster Pontus Rödin.

Anaba, who was born in Ghana, can play as a central midfielder or offensive midfielder.

He made 25 appearances for CD Alcoyano in the Spanish Segunda B season last term.